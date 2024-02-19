Police in Scarborough seize uninsured Land Rover Freelander
and live on Freeview channel 276
While on motorcycle patrol on the afternoon of February 18, PC Simpson spotted a Land Rover Freelander driving in the Scarborough area.
Initial checks showed that there wasn't a valid insurance policy in place.
And further investigation identified that the insurance policy expired in mid-December 2023.
The vehicle was stopped and the driver was unable to produce a certificate of insurance.
This resulted in the driver being reported for the offence of driving a motor vehicle on a road without insurance.
The vehicle was also recovered.
PC Simpson said: “It’s a driver’s responsibility for ensuring that all the documents are up to date for the vehicle they drive.
"Take time to check your paperwork and update your contact details if you are expecting reminders.”