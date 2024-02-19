Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While on motorcycle patrol on the afternoon of February 18, PC Simpson spotted a Land Rover Freelander driving in the Scarborough area.

Initial checks showed that there wasn't a valid insurance policy in place.

And further investigation identified that the insurance policy expired in mid-December 2023.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was unable to produce a certificate of insurance.

This resulted in the driver being reported for the offence of driving a motor vehicle on a road without insurance.

The vehicle was also recovered.

PC Simpson said: “It’s a driver’s responsibility for ensuring that all the documents are up to date for the vehicle they drive.