News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Police in Scarborough seize uninsured Land Rover Freelander

A Land Rover Freelander has been seized in Scarborough after police spotted the vehicle being driven without insurance.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:12 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 11:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

While on motorcycle patrol on the afternoon of February 18, PC Simpson spotted a Land Rover Freelander driving in the Scarborough area.

Initial checks showed that there wasn't a valid insurance policy in place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And further investigation identified that the insurance policy expired in mid-December 2023.

Most Popular
Police in Scarborough seized an uninsured Land Rover FreelancerPolice in Scarborough seized an uninsured Land Rover Freelancer
Police in Scarborough seized an uninsured Land Rover Freelancer

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was unable to produce a certificate of insurance.

This resulted in the driver being reported for the offence of driving a motor vehicle on a road without insurance.

The vehicle was also recovered.

PC Simpson said: “It’s a driver’s responsibility for ensuring that all the documents are up to date for the vehicle they drive.

"Take time to check your paperwork and update your contact details if you are expecting reminders.”

Related topics:PoliceScarborough