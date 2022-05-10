Police incidents close roads at Albemarle Crescent and Foreshore Road.

Police closed the roads surrounding Albemarle Crescent after an incident.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were pictured at the scene, as well as police vehicles.

In a statement shared on social media, police said that they were “at the scene of an ongoing incident in the Albemarle Crescent area of Scarborough.

“Please avoid the area whilst emergency services respond.”

Foreshore Road was also closed due to a separate incident.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance were pictured at the scene.