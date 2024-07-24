Police investigating after youths light 'deliberate' fire on Whitby playing field

The playing field on White Leys Road - Image: Google Maps

Firefighters were called to a fire in a Whitby playing field on Tuesday evening.

Crew members from Whitby fire station attended the incident on White Leys Road at 6.45pm and used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

The cause was determined to be deliberate by youths. Police are now investigating.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...