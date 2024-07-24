Police investigating after youths light 'deliberate' fire on Whitby playing field
Firefighters were called to a fire in a Whitby playing field on Tuesday evening.
Crew members from Whitby fire station attended the incident on White Leys Road at 6.45pm and used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.
The cause was determined to be deliberate by youths. Police are now investigating.
Earlier in the evening, at 6.12pm, Whitby fire crew used a hose reel to extinguish a bin fire on Langborne Road.
