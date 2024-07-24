Police investigating after youths light 'deliberate' fire on Whitby playing field

By Louise French
Published 24th Jul 2024, 08:55 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 10:43 BST
The playing field on White Leys Road - Image: Google MapsThe playing field on White Leys Road - Image: Google Maps
Firefighters were called to a fire in a Whitby playing field on Tuesday evening.

Crew members from Whitby fire station attended the incident on White Leys Road at 6.45pm and used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

The cause was determined to be deliberate by youths. Police are now investigating.

Earlier in the evening, at 6.12pm, Whitby fire crew used a hose reel to extinguish a bin fire on Langborne Road.

