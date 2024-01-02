Police keen to identify man after pitch invasion at Scarborough Athletic v Forest Green FA Cup tie
Two men entered the playing area of Scarborough Athletic’s Flamingo Land Stadium during the Seadogs’ replayed first round match against Forest Green Rovers on December 12.
Despite police enquiries about the incident, the suspect remains unidentified.
Officers are keen to identify the man pictured, as he may have information that could help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Sam Thompson.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12230235691 when passing on information.