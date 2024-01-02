News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Police keen to identify man after pitch invasion at Scarborough Athletic v Forest Green FA Cup tie

Police are urging people to get in touch if they recognise a man pictured at Scarborough Athletic’s ground during a big FA Cup tie.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two men entered the playing area of Scarborough Athletic’s Flamingo Land Stadium during the Seadogs’ replayed first round match against Forest Green Rovers on December 12.

Despite police enquiries about the incident, the suspect remains unidentified.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are keen to identify the man pictured, as he may have information that could help the investigation.

Most Popular
Police are urging the public to get in touch if they recognise a man pictured at Scarborough Athletic's Flamingo Land Stadium.Police are urging the public to get in touch if they recognise a man pictured at Scarborough Athletic's Flamingo Land Stadium.
Police are urging the public to get in touch if they recognise a man pictured at Scarborough Athletic's Flamingo Land Stadium.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Sam Thompson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230235691 when passing on information.

Related topics:PoliceFlamingo Land StadiumNorth Yorkshire Police