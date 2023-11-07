Police keen to trace man after church at Sandsend, near Whitby, is damaged and has cash stolen
The incident happened at St Mary's Church, Sandsend, between 3pm and 5pm on September 26 and involved damage to the church’s interior as well as cash being taken.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC836 Martin.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12230182795 when passing on information.