Police launch fresh appeal to find missing Whitby man Christopher Roberts, 59

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 59-year-old was last seen on Tuesday August 29, when he was discharged from Scarborough Hospital.

It is believed he left hospital wearing trousers and a hospital gown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher is described as white, short grey hair, around 5ft 6in tall, slim build and he has blue eyes.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing man Christopher Roberts.

As well as the Whitby area, he has links to Brighton, Portsmouth and Scotland.

Anyone who has any information which would help officers to locate him is asked to dial 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

Anyone who has an immediate sighting of Christopher is advised not to approach him, but to report it to police on 999.