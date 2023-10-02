News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Police launch fresh appeal to find missing Whitby man Christopher Roberts, 59

Police enquiries are continuing to help find missing Whitby man Christopher Roberts.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:07 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 59-year-old was last seen on Tuesday August 29, when he was discharged from Scarborough Hospital.

It is believed he left hospital wearing trousers and a hospital gown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Christopher is described as white, short grey hair, around 5ft 6in tall, slim build and he has blue eyes.

Missing man Christopher Roberts.Missing man Christopher Roberts.
Missing man Christopher Roberts.
Most Popular

As well as the Whitby area, he has links to Brighton, Portsmouth and Scotland.

Anyone who has any information which would help officers to locate him is asked to dial 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

Anyone who has an immediate sighting of Christopher is advised not to approach him, but to report it to police on 999.

Please quote reference number 12230181897 when providing details.

Related topics:PoliceWhitbyScotlandPortsmouthBrighton