She left home on the morning of Thursday June 8 to attend the Bramham Horse Trials in Wetherby, but did not return home as planned that evening.

Britany is described as white, with long, blonde hair, blue eyes and slim build.

She may be driving a red Nissan Juke car.

Missing 22-year-old Britany Wheldon.

Officers are urging anyone who sees Britany, or knows where she is, to get in touch immediately.