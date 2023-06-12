Police launch urgent appeal to find missing 22-year-old Malton woman
North Yorkshire Police are urgently searching for Britany Wheldon, 22, who is missing from her home in Malton.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 12th Jun 2023, 07:08 BST- 1 min read
She left home on the morning of Thursday June 8 to attend the Bramham Horse Trials in Wetherby, but did not return home as planned that evening.
Britany is described as white, with long, blonde hair, blue eyes and slim build.
She may be driving a red Nissan Juke car.
Officers are urging anyone who sees Britany, or knows where she is, to get in touch immediately.
Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting, and quote reference number 12230105659.