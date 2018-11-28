Police release CCTV following fraud in garage shop

Police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following a fraud in a garage in Norton.

The incident happened on Wednesday, 24 October at around 7.20pm when a male entered the garage shop, selected a container of engine oil and then requested a refund for the goods.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, select option 2 and ask for Louise Knight or email louise.knight@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12180204260 when passing on information.