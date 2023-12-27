Police release CCTV footage of men linked to theft of alcohol from Morrisons in Malton

Police in Malton have issued CCTV of two men linked to the theft of alcohol from Morrisons supermarket on Castlegate between 11am and 11.25am on Monday November 20.

Police officers are asking people to get in touch if they recognise the men in these CCTV images after alcohol was stolen from Malton Morrison's.

Officers are asking people to get in touch if they recognise the men or know where they are.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jamie Kennerley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.