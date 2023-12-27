Police release CCTV footage of men linked to theft of alcohol from Morrisons in Malton
Police in Malton have issued CCTV of two men linked to the theft of alcohol from Morrisons supermarket on Castlegate between 11am and 11.25am on Monday November 20.
Officers are asking people to get in touch if they recognise the men or know where they are.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jamie Kennerley.
If you wish to remain anonymous, pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12230221012.