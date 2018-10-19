Police release CCTV images following assault in Scarborough

Police have released CCTV images of people they wish to speak to in connection to an assault in Scarborough.

The incident happened in St Thomas Street at 2.30am on Thursday, 26 July when an altercation between a group of men and women resulted in three people being assaulted.

CCTV image of people police wish to speak to

The victims are unknown to the police.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Two 22-year-old women from Bridlington were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Laura Kelly or email laura.kelly@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

CCTV image of people police wish to speak to

The reference number for this incident is 12180136339