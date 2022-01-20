Police renew appeal for witnesses after Boxing Day assault in Scarborough

Police renew appeal for witnesses after a man in his late-40s was seriously injured.

The assault occurred at around 10pm on December 26.

A local man, in his late 40s, was knocked unconscious and suffered two fractures in his jaw which required hospital treatment.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to identify a suspect and to confirm the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

As the investigation progresses, officers are asking possible witnesses or anyone who has information about the violent incident to get in touch.

If you have any information, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Georgia Grainge, quoting reference number 12210267870.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected] and quote reference 12210267870.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on freephone 0800 555111 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.