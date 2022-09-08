Police searching for next of kin of woman who died in Scarborough
Police are looking for help to find the relatives of a woman who passed away in Scarborough.
By Louise Perrin
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:17 pm
Updated
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:18 pm
Valerie Wade, 82, died on September 7, aged 82 (her death is not being treated as suspicious).
It is believed that she may have a son and daughter in the Bradford area.
Anyone who believes they are related to Valerie, or can offer contact details (address or phone number) of a relative, is asked to contact Sue Gregson, Coroners Officer, on 07787 262 846.