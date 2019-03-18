Police seeking information after two commercial properties in Scarborough fell victim to burglaries

Two commercial premises were burgled in Scarborough last week, with Police looking for information on both incidents.

The incidents occurred overnight on 13-14 March 2019, taking place on two different streets.

The first property to be struck was on Northway, which was broken in to and entered between 20.20 on March 13 and 05.30 on March 14.

The second incident took place on Falsgrave, where an attempted burglary took place, with offenders being chased away from the location shortly before 2am on March 14.

Detectives from Scarborough Investigation Hub are appealing for any CCTV, dash-cam footage or witnesses to come forward and contact us in relation to the incidents.

If you have information or can help, please call 101 quoting the incident numbers 12190045882 (Northway) or 12190045881 (Falsgrave), or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously and free on 0800 555 111.