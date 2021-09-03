Police shut road in Filey as emergency services attend 'serious' crash

Emergency services are currently responding to a crash in Filey.

Emergency services are currently responding to a road traffic collision in Filey which has closed the A1039 Scarborough Road.

The road between the roundabout with Church Cliff Drive and the roundabout at West Road is currently shut. It cannot be accessed by Ravine Hill, The Croft or Laundry Road.

North Yorkshire County Council's highways department have assisted officers with the road closure and said the crash was serious.