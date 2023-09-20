Police trying to trace family of Malton man Anthony Lane who has died aged 69
Police are trying to trace the family of Malton man Anthony Lane, who died at his home on Friday September 15, aged 69.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Sep 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read
There are no suspicious circumstances around his death.
Police are sharing the appeal on behalf of the coroner, who is trying to locate any family members, or anyone who may have known Mr Lane or where his family may be located.
It's possible that Mr Lane had links with Nottingham.
Email Coroner's Officer Sandra Price at [email protected] if you have any information which would help the coroner track down Mr Lanes's family.