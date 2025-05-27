All six candidates running in Scarborough’s Eastfield by-election announced

Polling station sign. Courtesy Anttoni Numminen/LDRS

All of the candidates standing in Scarborough’s Eastfield by-election for a seat on North Yorkshire Council have been announced.

Candidates from six parties will be competing in the Eastfield ward by-election set to be held on Thursday, June 19.

The seat on North Yorkshire Council became vacant after Coun Tony Randerson, who had represented the ward for 12 years, resigned from North Yorkshire Council for personal reasons.

The nominated candidates in the election are:

Helen Susan Baker, Conservative Party

Mark Harrison, Liberal Democrats

Tom Seston, Reform UK

Hazel Anne Smith, Labour Party

Kieran Wade, Green Party

Helen Williams, Social Justice Party

Residents of the Eastfield division can register to vote until midnight on Tuesday, June 3, to and have until 5pm on Wednesday, June 4, to apply for a postal vote.

If someone is unable to vote in person or by post, they have until 5pm on Wednesday, June 11, to apply for a proxy vote.

Voters attending the polling station for the by-election on Thursday, June 19, will need to bring photographic identification to be able to vote.

There are many accepted forms of ID, including a UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence, full or provisional; a UK passport or a passport issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man, or any of the Channel Islands; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or blue badge.

Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Anyone without an accepted form of ID should apply for a free voter authority certificate by 5pm on Wednesday, June 11.

Register to vote at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote and apply for a postal vote at www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote

Apply online for a free voter authority certificate at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate