Almost two years on from closure, Whitby cliff lift future still up in the air
Coun Phil Trumper, who represents Whitby West on North Yorkshire Council, has given an update on the 92-year-old lift which was built into a shaft within the cliff: “At the moment, there’s no decision been made.
"There’s a lot of corrosion to the internal workings of the lift and because it’s an old lift, it’s quite expensive to manufacture the parts.
"There have been issues with seepage of water in the lift and it’s not a small job, it’s a massive job.
"That’s why it’s taking quite a while, it’s deciding what to do next."
Coun Trumper said the bus service from the clifftop to the beach would run again this summer.
The lift has been closed since April 2022, causing much frustration among residents and visitors.
Whitby Town Council will be consulted as part of the decision-making process.