The council’s executive committee today (April 18) voted unanimously in favour of a proposal to publish statutory notices and proposals regarding the amalgamation of Eskdale School and Caedmon College Whitby ahead of a final decision on June 24.

The decision has also started a further four-week consultation period on the plan with members of the public invited to make comments on the proposal by sending them to the council by 5pm on May 25, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strong objections were raised at today’s meeting, with a public speaker and multiple representations calling for a reconsideration of the plan as well as a full review of secondary education in Whitby.

Today's meeting of North Yorkshire Council's executive committee

Terri-Anne Jones, who has campaigned for Eskdale School to be kept open, spoke at the meeting and criticised the Whitby Secondary Partnership and North Yorkshire Council’s decision-making regarding the proposed amalgamation.

She said: “The report that you have in front of you is not a true representation of the education system in place in Whitby and unfortunately it lacks detail, transparency, and most of all, accountability.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Jones raised concerns about the accuracy of statements made at public meetings regarding the amalgamation and school finances, as well as adherence to guidelines set by the Department for Education.

“Two small schools working together, while embracing their differences. Decreasing numbers and budget deficits are not a problem as both schools are near to capacity and future decreasing numbers can be managed,” said Ms Jones.

She added: “Proper leadership at the top drives up standards and this is what Whitby has lacked for years.”

Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, a member of the NYC executive committee, said the amalgamation sought to address the issues of low pupil numbers, financial challenges, and the quality of education raised by the board of governors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Wilkinson said: “Governors are responsible for the education of pupils at Eskdale School and Caedmon College and have brought forward this recommendation to amalgamate the schools in the interest of pupils across both schools.”

She said: “Both schools have numerous financial challenges to address and the current financial outlook for the two schools as separate institutions forecast deficits.”

If the amalgamation is approved, it would result in the technical closure of Eskdale School and the Eskdale site from August 2024 and would mean an increase in the planned admission number for the amalgamated school from September 2024.

‘Amalgamation necessary’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not a member of the committee but also speaking at the meeting was the councillor representing the Whitby Streonshalh division, Neil Swannick.

Cllr Swannick said he had wanted to find a case for both schools to be kept open but said that it had proved “impossible”.

He told the committee: “On the financial elements, the surplus places, the budget deficits and the need to provide the best teaching and learning for pupils in Whitby, it was very clear that the proposal to amalgamate the schools was necessary.”

Cllr Swannick said he hoped a new “modern, environmentally efficient school that is up to standards” could be built but was told by officers that funding for such a project “could take decades”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, part of the recommendations approved by the executive committee included a commitment to consider a proposal raised by Cllr Swannick to provide parents affected by the amalgamation financial compensation if it goes ahead.

Su Crossland, co-chair of governors of the Whitby Secondary Partnership, said that if the amalgamation were to go ahead, it could mean a broader variety of subjects for students as well as “expanded extra-curricular activities”.

Speaking at the meeting, she added: “This can be an exciting opportunity for staff and students to work together to create a vibrant new school that they can be proud of and an exciting opportunity to forge connections and networks with their peers.”

The statutory proposals and notices will be published on April 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad