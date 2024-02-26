News you can trust since 1882
Basement extension plan for Whitby’s Duke of York pub

Whitby’s Duke of York is seeking permission to extend its premises into its basement.
By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 26th Feb 2024, 16:45 GMT
The Duke of York pub at 124 Church Street in Whitby is seeking to extend its licenced area by creating a bar in the basement of the building.

The Stonegate Pub Company’s building is located next to the 199 Whitby Steps and Whitby Abbey.

The application submitted to the licensing authority seeks permission to “licence the bar in the basement and to permit the sale of alcohol from that area”.

If approved, the basement bar area would be allowed to serve alcohol from 10am to 10pm, seven days a week.

However, the application states that the premises’ permitted hours for selling alcohol and opening hours would remain unchanged.

Representations regarding the application can be made by members of the public and sent to the licensing authority.

Comments can be sent to North Yorkshire Licensing Services at Scarborough Town Hall onSt Nicholas Street.

The council website states: “Any representations must be made no later than Tuesday, March 19, 2024, stating the grounds for representation.”

