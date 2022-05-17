‘Becoming Bridlington Mayor is an honour and I will represent the town to the best of my abilities’

Bridlington Mayor, Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens, and Mayoress Elaine Heslop-Mullens.

Cllr Heslop-Mullens, who was the Deputy Mayor, took over the reins from Cllr Liam Dealtry following the latest town council meeting.

The Deputy Mayor for Bridlington Town Council is Councillor Shelagh Finlay.

A town council spokesperson said: “It is with great pleasure to announce that Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens has been appointed as the Mayor of Bridlington, while his wife Elaine Heslop-Mullens will be his Mayoress for the forthcoming civic year 2022-2023.

Deputy Mayor Shelagh Finlay with Deputy Consort Peter Teesdale.

“His chosen charity is Candlelighters, which is the local cancer support charity for children.

Cllr Heslop-Mullens said: “Being Bridlington Mayor is an honour and a privilege, and I intend to represent the town to the best of my abilities.

“This year is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and I am looking forward to helping the town celebrate.

The Bridlington Town Council Civic Heads for 2022-2023 (from left): Deputy Consort Peter Teesdale, Deputy Mayor, Councillor Shelagh Finlay, Mayoress Elaine Heslop-Mullens and new Bridlington Mayor, Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens.

“My aim is to get more people involved in the community and I look forward to meeting as many people and organisations as possible.

“I would also like to work with businesses to make sure the town looks great and give it some sparkle again. Tourism is important to Brid and it is worth coming back to.

“My chosen charity is Candlelighters, the children’s cancer charity which I have been involved with for 33 years, but I will be supporting other local organisations as well. They have been fantastic over the past two years.”