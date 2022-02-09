Bewholme Parish Council is looking to attract a new member following a resignation

A by-election to fill the vacancy will be held if by Monday, February 28, 10 electors for the parish give notice in writing to the chief executive of East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, East Yorkshire, HU17 9BA claiming such an election.

A by-election to fill the vacancy will be held if by Monday, February 28, 10 electors for the parish give notice in writing to the chief executive of East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, East Yorkshire, HU17 9BA claiming such an election.

If no such notice is given the parish council will fill the vacancy by co-option.

This means the parish council will be able to choose from list of candidates.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone interested about the vacancy can gain detailed information by contacting the council’s clerk Jim Froud.