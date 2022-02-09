Bewholme Parish Council is looking to attract a new member following a resignation
There is currently a vacancy on Bewholme Parish Council following the resignation of Councillor Eleanor Elliott.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 9:05 am
A by-election to fill the vacancy will be held if by Monday, February 28, 10 electors for the parish give notice in writing to the chief executive of East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, East Yorkshire, HU17 9BA claiming such an election.
If no such notice is given the parish council will fill the vacancy by co-option.
This means the parish council will be able to choose from list of candidates.
Anyone interested about the vacancy can gain detailed information by contacting the council’s clerk Jim Froud.
Email [email protected] or call 07929 517245 to find out more.