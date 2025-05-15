Board chair sought to help shape Scarborough’s bright future

A new neighbourhood board that will help shape Scarborough’s future over the next decade is searching for a chair, with applications welcomed.

A team of residents, businesses and stakeholders who will help shape Scarborough’s future over the next decade are welcoming applications for the role of board chair.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government recently announced a wave of funding to bring major investment to towns across the country, with nearly £20 million earmarked for Scarborough.

The programme, which has been rebranded as the Plan for Neighbourhoods, is hoped to drive forward regeneration on the coast, boost job opportunities and help to improve the health and wellbeing of communities in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new neighbourhood board made up of passionate stakeholders, businesses and community representatives has been created as part of the programme.

The board is searching for a chair to provide leadership and play a strategic role in ensuring the voluntary body remains embedded within the local area.

It will work alongside North Yorkshire Council to help drive growth and improve the physical and social infrastructure of the local community, as part of a wider 10-year plan which will be developed for Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of community development, Nic Harne, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to use such a significant amount of funding to bring wide-ranging benefits to Scarborough and the wider region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The neighbourhood board will be integral to the Plan for Neighbourhoods programme, working with the council to ensure the money is spent in the best possible way to benefit residents, businesses and visitors to the town.

“We are welcoming applications from people interested in volunteering for the exciting role of board chair.

“This passionate individual would play a crucial role in being a champion for Scarborough, guiding board members in helping to shape ideas and highlight opportunities that benefit the town.”

The original ambitions of the national programme, which was previously known as the Long-Term Plan for Towns, included reviving town centres, regeneration, promoting heritage and culture and addressing safety and security concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has now been rebranded as the Plan for Neighbourhoods with an expanded remit to improve health and wellbeing along with work, productivity and skills. It is also aimed at boosting cohesion and education along with opportunities for local communities.

Improving transport and connectivity are also key considerations under the initiative, which will see £19.5 million earmarked for Scarborough over the next ten years.

As part of the rebranded Plan for Neighbourhoods, the Government has said that previous work to consult and engage with local communities should be retained and adapted for the new programme.

This includes the extensive public consultation held as part of Let’s Talk Scarborough, which saw more than 1,600 people take part. A range of key priorities were identified including a cleaner, more attractive town centre and more frequent bus services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council also previously worked in partnership with the Scarborough Town Board to develop a 10-year vision document and a three-year plan for investment, which will be used and expanded upon as part of the Plan for Neighbourhoods.

The closing date for applications for the role of board chair is 6pm on Friday, May 23.

For further information on the skills, experience and abilities required for the position, and details on how to apply, visit North Yorkshire Council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/plan-for-neighbourhoods.