Boundary Commission for England will listen to public on proposed new map of constituencies at three hearings

The Boundary Commission proposal would see Driffield and Rural, Wolds Weighton and Pocklington Provincial wards move from the East Yorkshire constituency, which would be renamed ‘Bridlington and Holderness’.

The BCE published its initial proposals for new constituencies in June last year.

All three wards in Bridlington plus East Wolds and Coastal, currently represented by Conservative Sir Greg Knight, would remain together.

However, Mid Holderness, North Holderness and South East Holderness would be added to the constituency.

As part of the Boundary Commission proposals, Driffield and Rural, Wolds Weighton and Pocklington Provincial would join with the Beverley constituency, which would be renamed ‘Beverley and The Wolds’. This would affect the Beverley and Holderness area, which is held by Conservative Graham Stuart.

During its first consultation, around 2,000 comments were sent in about the suggested changes from the Yorkshire and the Humber region. The Commission received over 34,000 responses from the public in total, which are available to view on its consultation website bcereviews.org.uk.

To comment on the proposed changes, members of the public can respond in writing online via the consultation website bcereviews.org.uk, by email or letter, or in person at a public hearing.

Responses must reach the Commission before the consultation closes on 4 April 2022.

There is also a hearing in Hull on Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15.

Go to bit.ly/bcepublichearings to view the venue details and book a ten-minute slot to speak via the Boundary Commission website.

Secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, Tim Bowden, said: “Constituency boundaries are changing, and this is your chance to have your say. Your feedback helps make our proposals the best they can be, and we’re looking forward to hearing from you during our secondary consultation.

“Our review of all constituencies in England is an important process. It will make sure each MP represents roughly the same number of electors across the country. Help us get our proposals for Yorkshire and the Humber right - tell us your views at a public hearing or via bcereviews.org.uk before Monday, April 4.”