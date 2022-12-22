For the next financial year in 2023/24, the HFRS is asking members of the public if they would be willing to increase their payments for their fire and rescue service.

Residents are invited to select one of the four options below:

Option 1: An increase of 22p per month (£2.69 per year) on a Band D property

Option 2: An increase of 42p per month (£4.99 per year) on a Band D property

Option 3: An increase of 67p per month (£7.99 per year) on a Band D property. Please note: this option would require a public referendum.

Option 4: No increase

A statement from the HFRS said: “The service understands that any increase is unwelcome in these challenging times. But for a few pence extra per month, HFRS can maintain the services it currently provides and invest in resources that help its firefighters respond to incidents, such as grassland fires and flooding. These investments will benefit everyone in the Humber region and help to keep us all safe.

"There are two main sources of funding that the service relies on to deliver its services to the community; the precept, which is the element of council tax raised locally and grant funding from central Government.

"Many properties within the Humber region are in lower Council Tax bands so, for the vast majority, the proposed increases are smaller.”

