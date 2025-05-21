Councillor Liam Dealtry has been Mayor of Bridlington three times.

Bridlington Councillor Liam Dealtry has been elected as the new chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement follows the authority's Annual General Meeting.

Councillor Dealtry, who has been vice chairman for the past year, has served for six years as an Independent councillor representing the Bridlington Central and Old Town ward on East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before being elected to East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Councillor Dealtry served 18 years on his home town council, Bridlington Town Council and has been Mayor of Bridlington three times.

Looking ahead to his year in office, Councillor Dealtry said: “Becoming chairman of my home county is a dream come true. This feeling can’t be beaten.

“While I've been serving as the vice chairman, I've had the opportunity to visit many events and everyone I met has been so friendly and welcoming, so I'm looking forward to the next year.

“I want to be a great ambassador for the East Riding and its people.”

His consort will be his wife, Michelle Dealtry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Dealtry added: “As ex-British Army, the charities I have chosen to support were an automatic pick.”

He has chosen to support two local charities: SSAFA East Yorkshire (Soldiers’, Sailors’ and Airmen’s Families Association) and M.A.S.H. (Military Assistance Social Hub) during his year as chairman.

Councillor Linda Johnson, Liberal Democrat ward member for St Mary’s, Beverley, has been elected as vice chairman of the council.