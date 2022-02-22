Bridlington Town Council resumes its monthly surgeries with the first one held on Wednesday, March 30
Bridlington Town Council is reintroducing its monthly councillor surgeries.
The surgeries will take place on the last Wednesday of the month with the first one being held on Wednesday, March 30.
Anyone who would like to seek guidance about an issue covered by the council can go along between 10am and noon (no appointment necessary).
A town council spokesperson said: “In line with the Government guidance, the town council is happy to announce the recommencement of the town council monthly surgeries at 2A Marshall Avenue – the new offices in the town centre.
“If you have a question or an issue that you wish to seek help with come and see a town councillor.”
Bridlington Town Mayor Liam Dealtry, added via Facebook: “If you just want to contact us individually and not have to come into town please visit our Bridlington Town Council website (bridlington.gov.uk) and you will see all councillors’ contact details are available in the public domain. If you cannot find your councillor’s details just ring 01262 409006.”