Bridlington Town Council resumes its monthly surgeries with the first one held on Wednesday, March 30

Anyone who would like to seek guidance about an issue covered by the council can go along to 2A Marshall Avenue between 10am and noon (no appointment necessary).

The surgeries will take place on the last Wednesday of the month with the first one being held on Wednesday, March 30.

A town council spokesperson said: “In line with the Government guidance, the town council is happy to announce the recommencement of the town council monthly surgeries at 2A Marshall Avenue – the new offices in the town centre.

“If you have a question or an issue that you wish to seek help with come and see a town councillor.”