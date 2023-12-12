Bridlington's MP Sir Greg Knight calls sky lanterns 'hazardous airborne litter' and wants them banned

Bridlington’s MP Sir Greg Knight is calling for a ban on sky lanterns. Photo: Greg Knight/ Adobestock,

Although the Government is now urging people not to use them, they are not proposing an outright ban.

But Sir Greg has labelled the lanterns: “hazardous airborne litter that invariably lands on someone else’s property” and his motion calls for Government action to ban them.

Sir Greg, who is stepping down from his role at the next general election, said: “Sky lanterns can harm or kill animals, either by ingestion or by starting fires.

"They also put farmers’ crops at risk of being set on fire and destroyed.

“These lanterns all come to earth somewhere – usually on someone else’s land, and whilst they may look momentarily pretty in the sky, they soon become dangerous debris across the countryside.

"There are many ways to commemorate special occasions without creating unwanted litter or posing a fire risk, particularly in summer.”

Sir Greg added: “Some time ago, in Germany a sky lantern started a fire at a zoo which killed many exotic animals.

"If we do not take firmer action here in the UK it is only a matter of time until disaster strikes.

“I am therefore calling for the law to be changed because I think we need to introduce a specific ban to deal with this problem.