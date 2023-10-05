News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington's MP welcomes cost of living payment to support vulnerable households in coming months

Bridlington's MP Sir Greg Knight has welcomed the next cost of living payment, worth £300 for vulnerable and low-income households in East Yorkshire, will be made between October 31 and November 19.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:08 BST
Bridlington's MP Sir Greg Knight supports the next cost of living payment, which will be available between October 31 and November 19.


This is the second of three payments totalling up to £900 for those eligible and on means-tested benefits.

Eligible pensioner households will also receive a further £300 payment later this year as an addition to the Winter Fuel Payment.

Details about the third cost of living payment will be announced in due course.

Bridlington’s MP said these payments build on the Cost-of-Living Payments made last year worth up to £1,200.

Sir Greg said: “We must continue to do everything we can to support households. This latest payment will go to 11,500 eligible households and will make a huge difference to the most vulnerable and those on the lowest incomes.”

