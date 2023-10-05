Bridlington's MP Sir Greg Knight supports the next cost of living payment, which will be available between October 31 and November 19.

This is the second of three payments totalling up to £900 for those eligible and on means-tested benefits.

Eligible pensioner households will also receive a further £300 payment later this year as an addition to the Winter Fuel Payment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details about the third cost of living payment will be announced in due course.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridlington’s MP said these payments build on the Cost-of-Living Payments made last year worth up to £1,200.