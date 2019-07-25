Brompton cricket club resubmits plans for new pavilion following health and safety objections

One of Scarborough’s oldest cricket teams has resubmitted plans to replace its ageing pavilion following an objection from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Brompton Cricket Club was one of the founder members of the Scarborough Beckett League in the early 1900s and has been a mainstay in the league ever since.

It had submitted plans for the new pavilion to Scarborough Council last month but the HSE objected as there is a gas pipe classed as a “major hazard” in the vicinity of the new pavilion.

The plans were withdrawn and resubmitted with the pavilion moved away from the area of concern.

The club’s current ground in Ings Lane in Brompton by Sawdon was built in the 1950s by members for the princely sum of £250.

The pavilion, however, has no disabled access, no showers and a kitchen that is too small for its current use.

The planning submission sent to the council by the club paints a bleak picture for users of the current pavilion.

It states: ”There is no insulation of any kind in the building. There is no hot water, no heating and the electricity supply does not meet modern standards.

“The poor quality and condition of the existing building also means that maintenance costs are high, which in turn impacts on the availability of club funds for other purposes and makes it more difficult to keep subscriptions at affordable levels.”

The club is now proposing a new, larger pavilion to take its place, one that meets England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) guidelines.