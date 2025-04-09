Campaigners to protest at key North Yorkshire Council home-to-school transport meeting

Placards prepared by campaigners ahead of the meeting. Photo: STAG.

Campaigners have vowed to protest outside a key meeting on home-to-school transport amid claims parents have been “gagged” from speaking at the event.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council leaders have set a date of May 21 for an extraordinary meeting to discuss a controversial policy change which means children only get free transport to their nearest school rather than their catchment school.

Opposition councillors requested the meeting amid concerns about the impact of the change on families and schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The School Transport Action Group (STAG), which was formed to fight the rule change, has welcomed the decision to hold a meeting.

A spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We would like to thank all councillors who have worked together to make this crucial meeting happen. The clock is ticking for pupils starting school this September.

“We know first-hand how much anxiety and turmoil this is causing families, so it is vital that councillors take this chance to do the right thing and vote to reinstate free transport to local catchment schools.

“That single change is all it takes to sort this mess out.”

But the group said it was “shocked and disappointed” to hear that the public would not be allowed to read out statements about the issue at the meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “Gagging the public feels totally undemocratic. It will not make for a better debate or increase the chance of a well-informed decision being made — quite the opposite.

“The whole problem with this policy is that the officers driving it and the councillors who backed it have refused to listen to the concerns of parents from the very start.”

The campaign group has vowed to hold a public protest outside the venue for the meeting.

The spokesperson added: “We invite concerned members of the public to join us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Help us make clear that common sense must prevail and fair school transport must be reinstated.

“North Yorkshire Council needs to get the message and know that we won’t shut up until that happens.”

In response to the criticism, North Yorkshire Council’s assistant chief executive, legal and democratic services, Barry Khan, said: “We are aware of concerns that have been raised about the home-to-school transport policy.

“We can reassure residents that their views have been heard through consultations, petitions and at previous public meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In line with our constitution, extraordinary meetings do not allow for public questions but provide councillors with the opportunity to debate matters on the agenda.

“Members of the public are, as always, encouraged to contact their local councillor to share their views, which can be raised as part of the debate.”

Mr Khan said public questions could only be asked at other council meetings and only on items listed for decision, with the agendas confirming which issues would be discussed.

“We remain committed to listening to the views of our communities, whatever the topic they wish to raise,” he added.

The extraordinary meeting will be held at 10am on May 21 at County Hall, Northallerton.