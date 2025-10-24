Charlie Dewhirst MP launches Christmas card competition

Pictured with Charlie Dewhirst MP is last year’s Christmas card winner Megan Kilkenny.

Charlie Dewhirst, the MP for Bridlington and the Wolds, has launched his Christmas card competition.

He is inviting invite primary school pupils from across his Bridlington and the Wolds constituancy to get creative and celebrate the season of good will.

The card designs need be on A4 or A5 paper and created using paint, felt-tips, or crayons (avoid coloured pencils as they do not print well).

The deadline for entries is Sunday, November 16 and they can be emailed to [email protected] (scans should be as high quality as possible).

The designs can also be posted to: Christmas Card Competition, Charlie Dewhirst MP, 13A Mill Street, Driffield, East Yorkshire, YO25 6TS.

Mr Dewhirst said: “Following last year's huge success, I’m thrilled to announce my second annual Christmas Card Competition. I am excited to invite pupils from across Bridlington and the Wolds to take part, show off their creativity and celebrate the festive season.

“The winning design will be featured as my official parliamentary Christmas card, sent to residents and community leaders across the constituency.

“The winner will receive a special prize and a certificate of achievement, and the two runners-up will have their designs showcased on my website and social media.

“I look forward to receiving many wonderful entries this Christmas season.”