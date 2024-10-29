Conservatives select Hull and East Yorkshire mayoral election candidate

Councillor Anne Handley

Councillor Anne Handley has been selected as the Conservative candidate for the Hull and East Yorkshire mayoral election in May.

Coun Handley, who is the leader of East Riding Council, was selected by Conservative Party members from across Hull and East Yorkshire.

She is aiming to become the first-ever mayor for the region and says her campaign will focus on improving transport infrastructure, making the most of green industries and Hull's freeport status and providing jobs and opportunities for young people.

"It is an honour to be selected as candidate for the Hull and East Yorkshire mayoral election," Coun Handley said.

"This exciting new devolution deal for our region, provides opportunity for our first-ever mayor to transform peoples' lives for the better.

"There is a huge amount going on in this region, it just needs pulling together with a strategic plan going forward, and I will provide that plan.

"Whether it is opportunities surrounding our ports and green technologies, supporting our rural communities and improving our transport infrastructure, my campaign will show people here I am the best person to become mayor."

Coun Handley was elected to East Riding Council as a councillor for Goole North in 2019, before becoming leader of the authority last year.

Previously, the mother-of-two had spent 17 years working for Hull College Group in Hull and Goole as well as a range of other jobs including travel agent, lorry driver and in an egg-packing factory.