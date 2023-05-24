Construction of 20 Scarborough apartments refused - with objectors accused of ‘nimbyism’

Planning permission has been refused for the proposed development of 20 two-bedroom apartments on land next to Holbeck Hill, due to concerns about design and impact on amenity.

The proposed building would have comprised three linked, flat-roofed blocks positioned in a staggered arrangement, with an overall width of 20m and a total depth of around 42m, on a currently disused site.

No comments were received from ward councillors, NHS England, or council engineers but more than 20 members of the public did take part in the public consultation, with all but two objecting to the proposal.

Those in favour of the plan said that the site has been subjected to fly-tipping and that objections were “NIMBY-ism”, an acronym for ‘not in my backyard’.

Another public consultee stated that the “proposed contemporary architecture is refreshing and uplifting”.

Many of the objectors to the scheme raised concerns relating to the design of the proposed development, with residents stating that the design was “obtrusive”, “non-traditional”, and “would appear imposing and overbearing”.

Other objectors said it did “not take account of the need to safeguard or enhance important views and vistas” and that “surrounding properties would suffer a loss of outlook”.

Members of the public objecting to the plan also said that “noise and disturbance from residents” would affect existing residents, while many also raised concerns that the development would “overshadow and overlook” the gardens of neighbours.

Another objector said: “The kind of people who would be able to afford the proposed properties would be the owners of multiple vehicles and they would undoubtedly decide to park these on Holbeck Hill and the surrounding roads, along with those of their visitors and friends.”

The planning authority concluded that the proposal was “acceptable in principle” and would have some benefits, but stated that it could not recommend approval due to the “significantly detrimental impacts the scheme would have on visual and residential amenity”.

It added that the applicant’s failure to comply with policy requirements on the historic and built environment, housing delivery, and the efficient use of land, meant that planning permission should be refused.