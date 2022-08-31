Cost of Living: Scarborough borough residents urged to apply for home energy funding

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Yorkshire Home Efficiency Fund is aiming to reduce energy bills and cut carbon emissions through a Government scheme aimed at raising the energy efficiency of “low income and low energy performance homes”.

According to Cllr Carl Maw, the government’s Local Authority Delivery Scheme has now been launched for energy efficiency measures in residential properties.

In a report prepared for the upcoming full council meeting on September 5, Cllr Maw, the cabinet member for stronger communities and housing, said that the scheme is being managed by YES Energy Solutions.

“The North Yorkshire Home Efficiency Fund is offering a range of fully funded energy-saving home improvements to eligible homeowners.

“Private renting tenants are also able to apply, however, landlords must contribute one-third of the total costs. The type of home residents live in will determine which improvements can be made and how much funding they can get”, according to Cllr Maw.

He added: “This could be up to £25,000 for off-gas properties, however, most properties will receive upgrades up to the value of £10,000.”

The types of free improvements that are available include external wall and loft insulation, solar panels, air source heat pump and high heat retention electric storage heaters.

To qualify for the funding, residents should have a household income of £30,000 or less or receive income-related benefits and their home must have an energy performance certificate of either E, F, or G.

North Yorkshire County Council has said that properties rated as D will also be accepted if fewer than 30% of D-rated properties sign up for the scheme.

Funding applications can be submitted via YES Energy Solutions’ online form on their website.

At the meeting, the cabinet member for corporate resources, Cllr Janet Jefferson will also be reporting on the progress of the £150 energy rebate scheme.

According to the council, as of August 12, more than 43,700 payments have been made to households in the Scarborough Borough area, totalling £6.56m.