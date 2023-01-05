Cost of Living support for 23,000 across North Yorkshire - see if you qualify

The third phase of the Household Support Fund is being rolled out to more than 23,000 people who are eligible, with North Yorkshire County Council working in partnership with borough and district councils.

It will provide a one-off payment in supermarket e-vouchers to help those most in need to pay for food and other essentials.

The scheme was initially set up by the Department for Work and Pensions to help people meet the cost of energy bills, food and other essentials as the country recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic. Now in its third phase, the national criteria has been updated to help people who missed out on other government support designed to help with the cost of living.

Rising inflation has led to dramatic increases in the price of food and other essential items.

People who are eligible in North Yorkshire do not need to contact the county council or their borough or district authority, as they will automatically be identified. People will receive a letter between now and January 16 outlining how to redeem their voucher with a personalised code.

They have until February 15 when the scheme closes, to claim their voucher.

The two main groups of people who will receive the payments are:

- Residents who received housing benefit on, or between, August 26 and September 25, but who did not qualify for the second cost of living payment for people on low income benefits or tax credits. They will receive a single e-voucher for £325.

- Residents who were getting the maximum discount to pay their council tax bill through the means-tested Council Tax Reduction Scheme, as of November 30. They will receive a single e-voucher for £85.

The vouchers can be used at a variety of supermarkets, with some offering an online shopping option.

