News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Cost of Living support for 23,000 across North Yorkshire - see if you qualify

A scheme to provide support to people struggling with the cost of living to buy food and essential items will launch in North Yorkshire this week.

By Duncan Atkins
1 hour ago - 2 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 10:42am

The third phase of the Household Support Fund is being rolled out to more than 23,000 people who are eligible, with North Yorkshire County Council working in partnership with borough and district councils.

It will provide a one-off payment in supermarket e-vouchers to help those most in need to pay for food and other essentials.

Hide Ad

The scheme was initially set up by the Department for Work and Pensions to help people meet the cost of energy bills, food and other essentials as the country recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic. Now in its third phase, the national criteria has been updated to help people who missed out on other government support designed to help with the cost of living.

Rising inflation has led to dramatic increases in the price of food and other essential items.
Most Popular

People who are eligible in North Yorkshire do not need to contact the county council or their borough or district authority, as they will automatically be identified. People will receive a letter between now and January 16 outlining how to redeem their voucher with a personalised code.

They have until February 15 when the scheme closes, to claim their voucher.

Hide Ad

The two main groups of people who will receive the payments are:

- Residents who received housing benefit on, or between, August 26 and September 25, but who did not qualify for the second cost of living payment for people on low income benefits or tax credits. They will receive a single e-voucher for £325.

Hide Ad

- Residents who were getting the maximum discount to pay their council tax bill through the means-tested Council Tax Reduction Scheme, as of November 30. They will receive a single e-voucher for £85.

The vouchers can be used at a variety of supermarkets, with some offering an online shopping option.

Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for corporate services, Cllr David Chance, said: “If you do not qualify for the latest round of the Household Support Fund, but are struggling to pay for food, energy, or other essentials, there is other help available. You can find details on our Household Support Fund and cost of living support pages.”