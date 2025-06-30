Paul Bellotti will replace current interim chief executive Alan Menzies.

At the latest full council meeting, Paul Bellotti was approved as the new chief executive.

He will replace current interim chief executive, Alan Menzies, when he retires in November.

Mr Bellotti, who is the current executive director of communities and environment, and deputy chief executive, has worked for East Riding of Yorkshire Council since 2002.

He has led on many diverse projects across the council, and he will work closely with Mr Menzies during the handover period.

Mr Bellotti said: “I’m deeply honoured to be appointed as chief executive. I have lived in the East Riding, a beautiful part of the country, for over 20 years, and every day I see things that make me proud to live here and to work for the council. “I am keen to work with the Mayoral Combined Authority to realise the benefits for investment in skills, housing and transport for the East Riding, along with improving outcomes for residents by working with colleagues and partners to focus even more on prevention.

“I look forward to working with residents, businesses and councillors, to strengthen our connection with the people we serve, and I’m fully committed to ensuring East Riding continues to thrive.”

Councillor Anne Handley, leader of the council said: “Having worked with Paul for a number of years I know he will do a fantastic job.

“I am delighted full council has approved his appointment as the new chief executive. Paul can hit the ground running, helping us to continue doing the best we can for our residents and businesses.”