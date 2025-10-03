Council approves housing plan for former Scarborough pub after changes to scheme

Alma Inn, Scarborough. Google Maps

Plans to convert a Scarborough town centre pub into flats have been approved by the council despite earlier objections.

​Patrick O’Sullivan has been given the green light to convert the former Alma Inn public house, at 2 Alma Parade, into two residential flats.

Planning officers had raised concerns about the initial scheme – which proposed “high-quality social housing” consisting of three flats – and stated that “the level of provision for each unit was considered sub-optimal.”

However, following objections from NYC’s housing team, the plan was amended to reduce the scale of the development.

No comments were received from members of the public, Scarborough Town Council, or the Highway Authority.

A planning report noted that the building’s “historic deterioration is clearly evident which coupled with the limited investment,” had led to the pub’s eventual closure and said such a venture was “clearly no longer viable” at the site.

Officers added: “It is acknowledged that purely operating as a drinking establishment with no food offer available, this too constrained the viability of the business, which in more recent years, prior to its permanent closure, declined significantly”.

Planners stated that the initial design would have had an adverse impact on the architectural composition of the building and would have “resulted in a negative impact upon the character and appearance of this part of the Scarborough conservation area”.

However, they highlighted that the subsequent revisions were appropriate and would ensure that the architectural composition of the building was preserved and enhanced.

Officers concluded: “It is considered that the conversion would result in a positive impact upon the character and appearance of the conservation area and revert the property back into a viable use.”

The development was approved by North Yorkshire Council on Friday, October 3, subject to conditions.