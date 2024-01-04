Council approves Scarborough housing development opposed by more than 60 residents

The council has approved a Scarborough housing development that was opposed by more than 60 residents.

The council has approved a Scarborough housing development that was opposed by more than 60 residents.

The demolition of a bungalow and construction of five apartments in Scarborough has been approved despite dozens of objections from residents.

The site, on 40 Scalby Mills Road, is located near the Scarborough Sea Life Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite amendments to the plan and a reduction in the scale of the proposal, 67 residents wrote to North Yorkshire Council to oppose the updated scheme citing concerns about style, amenity, increased traffic, and environmental impacts.

The two-storey building will have four one-bedroom flats on the ground and first floors, with a two-bedroom flat in the attic.

The planning authority said that the development was “not entirely acceptable” when originally submitted but noted that positive amendments had been made to the scheme.

Many of the concerns expressed by residents related to fears about road safety and increased traffic arising from the new development, but the planning authority said it considered the proposal to represent “an improvement over the current situation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the applicant, Darren Netherwood, modified the proposal the Highway Authority said it would not object but suggested the inclusion of additional conditions.

Planning officers stated that whilst there would be more traffic generated by the development than the existing property, the access arrangements would be improved.

With regard to overshadowing and amenity, officers said that although there would be some loss of light to neighbours’ gardens it would “only be for short periods of the day”.

Several members of the public also said they were worried about the potential ecological harm caused by the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a council report, amphibian and bat reports indicated that the proposal would “not impact the habitat of protected species” and the council’s ecology officer raised no objections.

A council report concluded: “The street is an eclectic mix of dwelling types of all ages and architectural designs… the proposal will not appear out of place, being sandwiched between two-storey houses to each side.”

It adds: “Officers consider the development will assimilate successfully into its context.”

It was also noted that many of the objections cited “non-material” considerations such as “de-valuation of property and the loss of views”.