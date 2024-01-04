Council approves Scarborough housing development opposed by more than 60 residents
The demolition of a bungalow and construction of five apartments in Scarborough has been approved despite dozens of objections from residents.
The site, on 40 Scalby Mills Road, is located near the Scarborough Sea Life Centre.
Despite amendments to the plan and a reduction in the scale of the proposal, 67 residents wrote to North Yorkshire Council to oppose the updated scheme citing concerns about style, amenity, increased traffic, and environmental impacts.
The two-storey building will have four one-bedroom flats on the ground and first floors, with a two-bedroom flat in the attic.
The planning authority said that the development was “not entirely acceptable” when originally submitted but noted that positive amendments had been made to the scheme.
Many of the concerns expressed by residents related to fears about road safety and increased traffic arising from the new development, but the planning authority said it considered the proposal to represent “an improvement over the current situation”.
After the applicant, Darren Netherwood, modified the proposal the Highway Authority said it would not object but suggested the inclusion of additional conditions.
Planning officers stated that whilst there would be more traffic generated by the development than the existing property, the access arrangements would be improved.
With regard to overshadowing and amenity, officers said that although there would be some loss of light to neighbours’ gardens it would “only be for short periods of the day”.
Several members of the public also said they were worried about the potential ecological harm caused by the development.
According to a council report, amphibian and bat reports indicated that the proposal would “not impact the habitat of protected species” and the council’s ecology officer raised no objections.
A council report concluded: “The street is an eclectic mix of dwelling types of all ages and architectural designs… the proposal will not appear out of place, being sandwiched between two-storey houses to each side.”
It adds: “Officers consider the development will assimilate successfully into its context.”
It was also noted that many of the objections cited “non-material” considerations such as “de-valuation of property and the loss of views”.
According to the planning authority, the development raised “no concerns that would justify a refusal of permission”.