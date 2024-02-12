Council rejects ‘sub-standard’ plan for conversion of Scarborough taxi office into two-bed flat

The proposed conversion of a disused taxi office into a two-bed flat has been refused by the council.

North Yorkshire Council said that plans to turn a former Scarborough taxi office at 6 Durham Place would lead to “significant harm and detriment to the enjoyment of future users”.

Amy Tamblin’s application had proposed adding a window and conventional doorway to the front of the building whilst removing the timber structure and frame to the front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first-floor window would also have been replaced and a chimney at the rear was set to be removed.

The former taxi office near Scarborough’s town centre has been out of use for the past four years.

Planning officers said that the “minor” external works would be positive in terms of adapting the appearance of the building for residential purposes but raised concerns about the level of amenity the property would afford to residents.

A planning report stated that an “appropriate level of outdoor amenity space should be provided within the curtilage of the site for the benefit and enjoyment of future occupants”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, officers found that the plans demonstrated that “no outdoor amenity space would be provided within the curtilage of the site, and that the waste storage would be located within an amenity space separate to the site”.

They said that the lack of outdoor amenity space would lead to a “sub-standard provision for the benefit of its occupants”.

In refusing the plan, North Yorkshire Council said: “The proposed dwelling would result in an absence of outdoor amenity space that would be unsuitable for the occupants of a typical two-bedroom dwelling, to the significant harm and detriment to the enjoyment of future users.”