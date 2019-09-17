Council's new chief executive says there are 'exciting' times ahead for Scarborough

Scarborough Council’s new chief executive has spoken of the “warm welcome” he has received after he took over at the authority last month.

Michael Greene took his place at his first full council meeting yesterday after joining the borough authority from neighbouring Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council.

Mr Greene said there were “exciting” times ahead for the borough.

He told councillors: “The borough of Scarborough is a great place and I’m thrilled to be able to work with all members across the chamber to deliver what will be an ambitious and exciting agenda for the future.

“Over the coming weeks, I hope to get out across all areas of the borough to get to know the area and continue to meet members in this chamber, the communities and also some of our key stakeholders.”

Mr Greene replaced Jim Dillon as the council’s chief executive. Mr Dillon retired in June after 13 years at the helm.

Mr Greene most recently worked as assistant director for Neighbourhood and Customer Services at Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council and has worked in senior roles in West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.

He was recommended for the £112,000 a year role earlier this year by an appointments committee, made up of councillors from the major parties on the authority.