Council supports further investigation into pollutants at Scalby Beck

Left to right, North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, Professor Darren Gröcke from Durham University and the council’s chief executive, Richard Flinton, at Scarborough’s South Bay.

North Yorkshire Council is backing further investigations at Scalby Beck in light of compelling expert evidence that it could be significantly impacting bathing water quality in Scarborough’s North and South Bays.

During the latest bathing water summit* held on Monday last week (October 27), attendees heard the outcomes from two of the most in-depth studies to date into the issues affecting North Yorkshire’s coastal bathing water.

For almost two years, Professor Darren Gröcke, director of the Stable Isotope Biogeochemistry Laboratory at Durham University, has been leading a comprehensive seaweed study on behalf of the council.

Through nitrogen isotope analysis of more than 3,000 samples taken between Hayburn Wyke and Filey, Professor Gröcke’s findings show values linked to animal manure and human sewage as the dominant contributor to nitrogen pollution.

His study also indicates Scalby Beck as the source of nitrogen pollution, which is carried south by marine currents towards Scarborough’s South Bay.

The Environment Agency’s own independent study identifies a number of possible causes impacting bathing water quality, including issues at Scalby Beck, and further investigation of the water course is advised to pinpoint the source of the contamination.

The council is now supporting further investigations by Yorkshire Water and the Environment Agency to improve bathing water in Scarborough.

The leader of North Yorkshire Council, Cllr Carl Les, said: “The quality of bathing water along the North Yorkshire coast is of huge importance, and I’d like to thank Professor Gröcke for his two-year study, as well as the work of the Environment Agency.

“It is clear to see from the summit that we need to focus our attention on Scalby Beck, come up with a number of achievable solutions and make sure that actions are delivered to improve bathing water in Scarborough for generations to come.”

A number of investment programmes have already been delivered, to help improve bathing water on the North Yorkshire coast.

Yorkshire Water has invested £2.8 million at Wheatcroft to reduce discharges from the sewer overflow to a maximum of two per bathing water season, and it has further investment planned for Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Council’s chief executive, Richard Flinton, said: “Significant investment has been made to improve water quality in Scarborough, and I’d like to thank partners for their efforts. Nonetheless, more needs to be done.

“It is clear to see that following two of the most in-depth studies to date, that coastal pollution is complex with a multitude of contaminants involved. Further research and exploration are needed, especially in the Scalby Beck area.

“Clean, safe, bathing water is crucial for our communities, and we must now work together to address any potential issues in this location and improve water quality in Scarborough once and for all.”