Council to review licence of Benidorm-themed bar in Whitby following hundreds of noise complaints

Council officers are to review the premises licence of a Benidorm-themed bar in Whitby following hundreds of recorded disturbances.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Metunes Bar, on Argyle Road in Whitby, will have its premises licence reviewed by North Yorkshire Council after more than 200 recordings of disturbances were submitted from inside residents' flats via the council's official reporting system.

According to the authority, the grounds for the review are the “prevention of public nuisance caused by Metunes Bar, Whitby”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Environmental Health Officers from North Yorkshire Council have reportedly visited the establishment on “multiple occasions and witnessed excessive noise”.

Metunes Bar is based at The Met, Whitby. picture: Google Maps

In June 2022, the premises were rebranded as Metunes, a Benidorm-themed karaoke, disco and cabaret bar.

The authority noted that subsequently, events began to be held “regularly, often three or more times a week in the main bar area, which is not designed to manage amplified noise”.

Officers said that the events include “karaoke, Benidorm bingo and regular live music and cabaret acts”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bar area has old single-glazed windows, a glass conservatory, and lacks soundproofing, and, according to the council, “doors are frequently left open, and patrons often gather outside, further amplifying noise and disruption to residents”.

The noise levels have caused “significant disturbance”, affecting both residents of the Metropole building and those across Argyle Road.

In addition to the more than 200 recordings submitted to the council, more recent recordings have also been submitted since the notice of the licence review was published.

Anyone who wishes to make representations regarding this application can do so by email to [email protected] to or in writing to North Yorkshire Council, Licensing Services, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HG.

The representations must be received by the authority by Monday July 14, stating the grounds for the representation.