'A buzzing little town': Conservative Party Chairman Richard Holden visits Whitby

Cabinet Minister and Conservative Party Chairman, Richard Holden, has joined Roberto Weeden-Sanz, the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Whitby and Scarborough on a visit to Whitby Town Football Club.
By Louise French
Published 12th Feb 2024, 09:24 GMT
Richard Holden (left) with Roberto Weeden-Sanz at The Magpie CafeRichard Holden (left) with Roberto Weeden-Sanz at The Magpie Cafe
The club’s chairman Ivor Homer and managing director Graeme Hinchliffe gave Mr Weeden-Sanz and Mr Holden a tour of the club grounds and showed off the new, popular hospitality lounge.

After the tour of the football club, the two men took a walk by the harbour and went for fish and chips at the Magpie Café.

Mr Holden said: “It was a pleasure to visit wonderful Whitby - and great to see Roberto, who is relentlessly focused on the issues that matter in Scarborough and Whitby.

At Whitby Town Football ClubAt Whitby Town Football Club
“There’s so much life in the local community here - especially at Whitby Town FC where the team are working hard to make sure it’s place where fans and visitors alike can come and enjoy the footy.

“And no trip to the Yorkshire coast is complete without proper fish chips at The Magpie Cafe.

“Thanks so much to Roberto for showing me round this buzzing little town that he is clearly very proud of.”

Roberto Weeden-Sanz, who lives in Scarborough, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Richard to Whitby today just a couple of weeks after the Prime Minister came to Scarborough.

On the Magpie Cafe's famous stepsOn the Magpie Cafe's famous steps
"I have been raising the issues that affect us as a community with ministers at every opportunity, whether it be the need for support for our fishermen, planning reform to crack down on empty homes or the need for greater investment in buses, trains and roads that connect our coast to the rest of the country.”

