A64: MP’s frustration over ‘apparent lack of full support’ for dualling key route between Scarborough and York
Kevin Hollinrake, the MP for Thirsk and Malton, has expressed frustration over what he views as a lack of backing from York and North Yorkshire’s elected mayor, David Skaith, for the “campaign to dual the A64 between Hopgrove Junction and Barton-le-Willows”.
On Monday, Labour mayor David Skaith replied to Mr Hollinrake in a letter, stating that he agreed the A64 is “crucial to improving connectivity and reducing journey times and congestion”.
He said that officers from the Combined Authority were currently undertaking a “Scarborough to York corridor study to assess and evaluate all the options available to improve connectivity, such as rail and bus”.
The mayor added that he would “continue to raise with Government the importance of the A64 as part of the broader corridor between Scarborough and York”.
Commenting on the matter, Mr Hollinrake said: “The dualling of the A64 is a shovel-ready project that our communities have been waiting on for far too long.
“It is disappointing that Mayor Skaith has not thrown his full weight behind this vital initiative and while I welcome efforts to improve regional connectivity, the focus must remain on delivering the A64 upgrade as a matter of urgency.”
The issue was also raised at the full meeting of North Yorkshire Council in November.
Executive member for highways and transport, Coun Keane Duncan, said that while he welcomed the Labour Government’s focus on bus and rail, “sadly there has been a deafening silence on the nation’s road infrastructure pipeline”.
He added: “The A64 should not be an ideological issue – our position should be determined by nothing other than the daily reality facing residents, visitors and businesses.
“This A64 suffers major congestion that’s strangulating our economic growth. Extra buses or trains will not address these fundamental issues, a road upgrade is the only real way forward.”
However, some opposition councillors responded by asking why the last Conservative Government had not done more to move the scheme forward.
In an interview with the LDRS in January, then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was asked about proposals to dual the A64 between Scarborough and York – a plan that has been beset by delays for years.
At the time, Mr Sunak said that plans put forward locally were “very compelling” but did not give any outright commitment to Government support.
Coun Duncan, who was then the Conservative candidate for the York and North Yorkshire mayoralty, campaigned alongside former Scarborough and Whitby MP Sir Robert Goodwill for the dualling of the A64.
Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume has been contacted for a comment.
