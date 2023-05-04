‘Abandoned’ toilet block on Scarborough's Prince of Wales Terrace proposed for demolition

Planning permission is sought for the demolition of a disused toilet block that is located within the Ramshill area of Scarborough.

The toilet block is situated within an area of public open space located on “a prominent corner site” along the Prince of Wales Terrace and Filey Road.

A member of the public has also written to the council to suggest that the authority rename the site of the abandoned toilets in honour of the former Prince of Wales’ Coronation as King.

The Prince of Wales Terrace toilet blocks.

According to a report prepared for the planning committee, the dilapidated building has been disused for some time and has become “a health and safety concern and it is considered to be in the public interest to remove the structure”.

The removal of the redundant building and returning this part of the site to public open space is “not considered to result in an adverse impact upon the appearance and character of the designated Scarborough conservation area,” according to the report.

No objections to the plan were received by the council and one member of the public has written to the authority in support of the plan with a suggestion to rename the site in honour of the coronation of King Charles III.

Local resident, John Crompton, said: “As this proposal will hopefully result in an attractive open space and funding to maintain it, I think the opportunity should be taken to name it something like Coronation Green, to mark the fact this is a coronation year.”

Mr Crompton added: “And of course there is already a royal link with the name Prince of Wales Terrace.”

According to the planning authority there is “no prospect of reuse” for the building which, without the mature landscaping bounding the building, would “detract from the appearance and character of the conservation area”.

The report concludes that in the view of planning officers the proposal to remove the building and re-landscape the area “so as to integrate with the existing public green space can be viewed positively”.