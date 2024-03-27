Alcohol licence proposed for new Talk Bar at site of former Scarborough betting shop
Tracey and Neil Laverick have applied for an alcohol licence for a new premises to be called Talk Bar, on Columbus Ravine.
The application is seeking permission for the sale and consumption of alcohol on and off the premises seven days a week.
If approved, Talk Bar on 181 Columbus Ravine, would be permitted opening hours from midday to 11pm.
The sale of alcohol would also be from midday to 11pm, seven days a week.
The site was previously home to family-owned Chisholm Bookmakers which has more than 30 shops.
However, the company’s directors recently decided to close the Scarborough shop as they said it was “no longer economically viable”.
Members of the public wishing to make representations can do so by writing to North Yorkshire Licensing Services, Scarborough Town Hall, St Nicholas Street
Representations have to be made by Monday, April 22, stating the grounds for the representation.
The council website states: “The register and the record of this application may be inspected at the North Yorkshire Council office at the address given above during normal business hours.
“It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. A person is liable to an unlimited fine on conviction should such a false statement be made.”