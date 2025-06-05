Aldi ‘delighted’ to announce plan for new shop in Eastfield, Scarborough - and consultation launched

Aldi has launched a public consultation for a newly-planned store at a disused site in Eastfield, Scarborough.

The German multi-national company has announced plans for a new discount food store at Cayton Low Road in Eastfield at the site of a former driving test centre and goods vehicle testing station.

Its plans for Eastfield, which have not yet been submitted to North Yorkshire Council’s planning authority, would provide an investment of around £7m in the local economy and create 40 new, full-time equivalent jobs.

A spokesperson for Aldi, said: “We’re delighted to announce our plans for a new store on Cayton Low Road in Eastfield.

The proposed Aldi store at Eastfield, Scarborough.

“We’d like to encourage all residents in the area to view the virtual consultation and let us know what they think about our proposals.”

On its consultation website, the company said it “deeply values community involvement when proposing new stores” and its community consultation is aiming to “gather insights from the residents of Eastfield before we submit a formal planning application”.

The community consultation will be open to comments until Thursday, June 19.

The company said: “There is a clear need for an additional supermarket in Eastfield, which Aldi would deliver.

“This site is ideally located to improve the local retail offering and reduce the need for residents to travel further afield to meet their food shopping needs, as the closest Aldi store is located 3.5 miles away in Scarborough.

“The proposed store would provide the local community with an award-winning range of low-cost, high-quality products, improving the local retail offering for customers.”

Aldi will be issuing a newsletter to around 2,000 properties in the local area to inform them of the consultation details.

Details of the consultation can be found online at www.aldiconsultation.co.uk/eastfield, or can [email protected] to contact directly.