Alison Hume launches campaign to become Labour MP for Scarborough & Whitby with event in Scarborough

By Duncan Atkins
Published 23rd May 2024, 13:58 BST
Alison Hume will kick off her campaign to become the next MP for Scarborough & Whitby with an event at the Falsgrave Community Resource Centre in Scarborough on Friday May 24.

In a speech to people in the area and Labour activists, Alison will set out her first steps for the constituency.

This includes:

- cutting down NHS waiting times with more appointments at Scarborough and Whitby hospitals

The Labour Party's constituency candidate for Scarborough and Whitby at the July 4 General Election, Alison Hume.The Labour Party's constituency candidate for Scarborough and Whitby at the July 4 General Election, Alison Hume.
- getting the teachers needed into classrooms including better support for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities

- introducing a licence system for holiday lets to free up homes for local families

- and championing investment into the green, digital and creative economies to deliver well paid jobs and careers.

Labour’s campaign to win Scarborough and Whitby will centre on Labour’s plan to deliver a decade of national renewal following 14 years of what it calls decline under the Conservative Party.

Alison Hume said: “I am proud to launch my campaign to be the next Labour MP for Scarborough and Whitby and the first woman to represent the constituency.

"As a resident, I know that our community deserves better than the past 14 years of Tory decline.

“Over the next few weeks, I will set out my plans to change Scarborough and Whitby as I tour the constituency meeting people where they live in my Ask Alison events.

“I am looking forward to meeting as many people as possible to talk about how we can turn the page and give Scarborough, Whitby and the villages a fresh start. Together we can change.”

