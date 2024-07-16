‘All systems go’: Plan for community ownership of Scarborough’s Cask Inn is ‘progressing well’
Residents say they are still working hard to bring it into community ownership to “safeguard” the much-loved venue.
The Cask Inn’s owners, who are part of Heineken UK, had an asking price of around £350,000 but the sale has been put on hold following its listing as a community asset by North Yorkshire Council.
It means that when it returns to the market, the owners have to wait until the end of a six-month “full moratorium” period allowing a community interest group to be treated as a bidder.
Andrea Allison, who co-runs the Cask Inn and is involved in organising the campaign, said that a lot has happened since January, including the group’s incorporation and registration with the Financial Conduct Authority.
“It’s all systems go.
"It might seem that we’re not doing anything but behind the scenes, there’s a lot going on,” she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Ms Allison added: “The pub is still open and trading even though it has a big ‘for sale’ sign outside, we are very much there and up and running and we need that continued support.”
The group has also received support from the Plunkett Foundation which supports “people in rural areas to set up and run successful businesses in community ownership”.
A bid was also being prepared for the Government’s Community Ownership Fund (COF) but applications could not be submitted during the general election campaign and the future of the fund is not currently clear.
The property had an asking price of £350,000 plus VAT and the community group is hoping to raise between £100,000 – £120,000 with the rest coming from the Community Ownership Fund.
However, a recent valuation has opened up a possibility that locals might be able to buy the pub without funding from the COF.
In the meantime, the campaign has received “constant support” from locals and regulars and has purchased ‘Save the Cask’ t-shirts to raise funds.
The Cask Inn’s landlady said: “We are the community and we are the heart of the community but so many businesses are closing down, it’s frightening.
“We need to support the local economy and the more we can get under community ownership, the better for the local community.”
Ms Allison also called on Scarborough and Whitby’s new Member of Parliament Alison Hume to raise the question of the Community Ownership Fund in parliament and with Angela Rayner, the secretary of state for communities.
She added: “Ms Hume, if you want to come and join us, you’re very welcome!”
