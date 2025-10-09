Almost 200 new homes proposed for development in Cayton, near Scarborough

A developer has submitted plans for 190 new homes near Scarborough at the site of a previously rejected proposal.

​Gladman Developments Ltd could build up to 190 residential properties at land off Mill Lane in Cayton, if plans are approved by North Yorkshire Council.

​The scheme would include 161 market homes and 29 affordable homes consisting of one to four-bed properties.

​The proposal includes the creation of public open space, a children’s play area, new pedestrian routes, and the retention of approximately 0.36 ha of land for the future expansion of the neighbouring Cayton Community Primary School.

Updated Cayton framework plan for 190 homes.

​In 2019, Scarborough councillors rejected Gladman’s proposal for 200 homes at the site, citing concerns about harm to Cayton’s rural setting, pressure on educational services, and the risk of groundwater pollution.

​However, the applicant said that the issues have been taken into account with the new plan and that “there has also been a material change in planning context” since the refusal.

​A construction spend of approximately £29m has been estimated by the developer, and that it would lead to the creation of 94 jobs per year in the construction industry, and a further 128 jobs annually in associated industries “over the build out period”.

​The development aims to provide a broad range of dwellings and house types offering a mix of market housing from first-time buyer homes to larger family homes.

​Full approval is being sought for the vehicular access points taken off Mill Lane, consisting of the main site access into the residential development, access to a new proposed car park adjacent to the existing school, and a potential emergency access point.

​The proposed site is around 9.11 ha in size, comprising a single arable field with small areas of grassland, located on the north east edge of the village of Cayton and adjacent to Cayton Community Primary School.

​“The site is in a sustainable location, within a five to 10 minute walking distance of the services and facilities within Cayton, including pubs, convenience stores, a post office, and a primary school and nursery,” the application states.

​North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the proposal, which is currently open to representations from members of the public.